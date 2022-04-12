Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Exclusive: Divock Origi's Transfer To AC Milan 'Close' As Sporting Director Makes Him A Priority

AC Milan Sports Director Frederic Massara has made Divock Origi's transfer 'a priority' and the deal is getting closer.

Divock Origi has played a large part in some of Liverpool's biggest moments over the past five years.

From his Champions League final goal against Tottenham to his last-minute winner against Everton, Origi is a certified Liverpool legend. 

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League

Despite these big goals, the Belgian has seen his playtime diminish in favor of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and newcomer Luis Diaz.

This, amongst other reasons, is why Origi is set to leave Liverpool this summer.

LFC Transfer Room can exclusively reveal that Divock Origi's transfer to AC Milan is nearing completion. 

AC Milan Make Divock Origi Transfer A Priority

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Wolves
Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Origi's transfer is "getting closer"

The reliable journalist revealed to LFC Transfer Room that AC Milan's Sporting Director Frederic Massara has made Origi's transfer a priority.

Numerous reports have stated that Origi has agreed to join the Serie A giants on a three-year contract that would tie him to I Rossoneri until 2026.

For more up-to-date information on Origi's impending transfer to AC Milan, make sure to follow our Twitter and check for regular updates on our Home Page.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: Liverpool Vs. Benfica | 'Why Would You Do That?' | UEFA Champions League

By Damon Carr4 minutes ago
Gavi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Firm Up Interest In Barcelona's Young Star Gavi As Contract Talks Stall

By Sam Patterson2 hours ago
Anfield Ukraine
News

Liverpool Set To Go Above Manchester United In Forbes List After Overtaking FSG Owned Boston Red Sox

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool | Comparing Run-ins | Reds Hoping For A Favour | Premier League

By Callum Owen16 hours ago
Sadio Mane Kyle Walker
Match Coverage

Liverpool's Second-half Transformation Secures A Point Against Manchester City At The Etihad

By Joe Smith17 hours ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool: Five Things We Learned | Diogo Jota's Ball Retention | Jurgen Klopp's High Line

By Damon Carr17 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Close To ‘Huge’ New Contract With Liverpool

By Damon Carr18 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Contract Update: 'He Will Put Pen To Paper' As Liverpool Compromise Expected To Be Reached

By Matt Thielen19 hours ago