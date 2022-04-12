Exclusive: Divock Origi's Transfer To AC Milan 'Close' As Sporting Director Makes Him A Priority

AC Milan Sports Director Frederic Massara has made Divock Origi's transfer 'a priority' and the deal is getting closer.

Divock Origi has played a large part in some of Liverpool's biggest moments over the past five years.

From his Champions League final goal against Tottenham to his last-minute winner against Everton, Origi is a certified Liverpool legend.

Despite these big goals, the Belgian has seen his playtime diminish in favor of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and newcomer Luis Diaz.

This, amongst other reasons, is why Origi is set to leave Liverpool this summer.

LFC Transfer Room can exclusively reveal that Divock Origi's transfer to AC Milan is nearing completion.

AC Milan Make Divock Origi Transfer A Priority

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Origi's transfer is "getting closer".

The reliable journalist revealed to LFC Transfer Room that AC Milan's Sporting Director Frederic Massara has made Origi's transfer a priority.

Numerous reports have stated that Origi has agreed to join the Serie A giants on a three-year contract that would tie him to I Rossoneri until 2026.

