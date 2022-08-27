Do Pep Lijnders' Comments Provide Hint That Wolves Midfielder Ruben Neves Could Sign For Liverpool?

After Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to do a u-turn over the club's transfer stance on signing a midfielder this summer, speculation is now rife as to who the Reds could target before the window closes.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Liverpool which has seen them take just two points from their opening three matches.

Klopp's options have been limited during this difficult spell however with 10 first-team players currently missing through injury.

The midfield has been the main area of concern with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all ruled out.

The German had been resolute in his stance that Liverpool would not sign a stop-gap solution but it appears based on his comments on Friday that the club will try to sign a new midfielder.

Ruben Neves

One player who has been mentioned more and more by Reds fans over the last 24 hours is Wolves midfielder, Ruben Neves.

Liverpool were linked with the 25-year-old after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum to PSG last summer and at the time The Mirror pointed out that the Portugal international has a long-standing relationship with Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders.

The Dutchman was working in Porto's academy when he first met Neves who clearly made a strong impression on him as he told O Jogo.

“I know him very well, his ambition, his passion for the game, his professionalism. I know what he gives to the team and this type of player always interests us.

“I recognised him when I saw him at Wolves. I saw technique, professionalism. I saw the 2013-14 player I knew.”

LFCTR Verdict

The links to Neves, whilst unconfirmed, represent the kind of deal you would expect Liverpool under Klopp to make.

He fits the age profile, has Premier League experience, is a talented all-action midfield player, and comes with the recommendation of Lijnders.

Liverpool's good relationship with Wolves makes this one to watch over the coming days ahead of the window closing.

