Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Responds to Liverpool Transfer Rumours on Twitter

Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to Liverpool for around a year now and in a recent tweet, the Borussia Dortmund player responded to the rumours.

Liverpool and Jude Bellingham. He seems like he's the next big star to join Jurgen Klopp's side, if rumours are to be believed.

Every week it seems like there is a new story. From his whole family being Liverpool fans to him idolising Steven Gerrard.

Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa/Sipa USA

Yesterday, another story came out about Bellingham's possible transfer to Anfield .

Former Manager and Player Suggests Jude Bellingham To Liverpool Will Happen

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Craig Hignett claimed that he has been told the move is 'almost a cert' to happen.

“I think I’ve heard it on good authority and I can’t say where I’ve heard it from, but apparently he has been saying that he is Liverpool bound. said Hignett.

“Whether that is January or whether that is the end of the season isn’t sure yet, but I think, I have it on good authority that it is almost a cert.“

Jude Bellingham Responds to Claims He'll Join Liverpool

A lot of accounts were reporting this story from Craig Hignett yesterday, one of those was FourFourTwo's twitter account.

However, one person who people were not expecting to reply to the tweet was Jude Bellingham himself.

The Borussia Dortmund star quoted the tweet with him laughing while in an England training shirt.

The tweet was very swiftly deleted seconds later but the speedy Liverpool fans managed to get some screenshots of it.

Jude Bellingham's Father Responds to the Claims

Mark Bellingham, Jude's father said the gossip was “really disappointing” and disputed the credibility of any recent speculation, suggesting that both Jude and his family see his immediate future with Dortmund, before then also deleting the tweet.

This only adds more fuel to the fire for Liverpool fans. Hopefully we see the 18-year-old in a Liverpool shirt soon!