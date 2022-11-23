Skip to main content
Double Swoop Battle For Jude Bellingham And Declan Rice Between Liverpool And Real Madrid Plus Two Others

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

England stars, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and West Ham’s Declan Rice may join the same club next year according to reports.
Both Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice look likely to leave their clubs Borussia Dortmund and West Ham, with Liverpool in the race for the England stars. 

Playing a huge part in England’s 6-2 win over Iran, the duo have shown the world exactly what they are capable of playing next to each other. 

Jude Bellingham Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham is reportedly the number one priority for the Reds, but they face plenty of competition from Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Manchester United to name a few. 

Declan Rice has also been linked with a move to Anfield. The West Ham midfielder recently spoke of his dream of being at Liverpool’s Istanbul Champions League win in 2005, in which his dad attended. 

Could either or even both play in the famous red next season? Possibly. 

Bellingham and Rice?

According to Daily Telegraph journalist, Matt Law, it is ‘not inconceivable’ that a clubuysuy both Bellingham and Rice next summer.

England’s current midfield dynamic duo have a very good possibility of joining the same club in the transfer window. But who will it be?

Bakayo Saka, Declan Rice, England

According to Law, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United are the three clubs battling out for the two. Liverpool’s previous reports with both players also puts them in the running. 

Will Liverpool ever be ambitious enough and shock the footballing world by putting a double attempt to buy both Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice?

