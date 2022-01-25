Report: Real Madrid Star Eduardo Camavinga 'Accepts' Liverpool Transfer With Jurgen Klopp 'In Control' Of The Situation

Skip to main content
Report: Eduardo Camavinga 'Accepts' Liverpool Transfer Move With Jurgen Klopp 'In Control' Of The Situation

According to sources in Spain, Eduardo Camavinga is willing to 'accept' a transfer move to Liverpool after a slow start to his Real Madrid career.

Liverpool has an aging squad. With James Milner set to leave at the end of the season, Jordan Henderson not getting any younger and other options either not up for it or consistently injured it is clear that Liverpool needs to invest.

One name that was tossed around was Eduardo Camavinga. However, the young French international made a move to Real Madrid instead of coming to work with Jurgen Klopp.

Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga

Age: 23

Club: Real Madrid

Position: Central midfielder

Appearances this season: 27

Goals this season: 1

Assists this season: 1

Contract expiration: June 30th 2027

Market value: £49.50million

Unfortunately for the former Rennes midfielder, his time in the Spanish capital has not gotten off to a good start.

The 19-year-old has played only 969 minutes despite making 27 total appearances. Camavinga has fallen down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti and reportedly wants to be playing on a more regular basis.

This is what has led to the young midfielder wanting a move away from Real Madrid.

According to El Nacional, Camavinga could be on his way to Anfield.

Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid

Read More

The Spanish outlet claims that he has already 'accepted' the idea of moving to Liverpool and that Jurgen Klopp is 'in control' of the situation.

Like many transfers, players want to play for specific managers and Jurgen Klopp is the best in the business at forming a relationship in such a short period of time.

If this is indeed true, it would be no surprise that the young French international want to play for Liverpool and the best man-manager in the world Jurgen Klopp.

Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid
