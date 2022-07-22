England Youth International Compares Liverpool Target To Ex-Manchester United Star

Liverpool defender James Norris has compared Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka to ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Villa talent has been linked with a move to Merseyside multiple times over recent weeks, with Sky Sports reporting a breakdown in contract negotiations with the Midlands side.

Chukwuemeka played 12 times in the topflight last season - and provided one assist.

In a discussion between Norris and journalist Neil Jones, the young left back was full of praise for the Villa man.

As reported by HITC, speaking on The Redmen TV, Jones said: "He really is a good player. He’s something else to watch. I spoke to James Norris before Liverpool played a game recently at the back-end of last season, and he was speaking about playing with him at U19 and U20 level for England.

Carney Chukwuemeka in action for Villa IMAGO / Sportimage

"He said he was a bit like Pogba in terms of his ability on the ball and his individual skills but he’s also able to run and do all the rest of the modern midfield stuff."

The Reds faithful have been crying out for the club to recruit a central midfield player in recent times, and the 18-year-old may provide something different in the middle of the park.

There is an obvious link between the two clubs, with Reds legend Steven Gerrard the current Villa boss.

However, the Reds 'spend what we earn' policy could prevent any more incomings at Anfield this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has already secured the signings of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay ahead of next season.

