England’s World Cup Star Player Jude Bellingham Close To Liverpool Transfer

IMAGO / Colorsport

Jude Bellingham is close to his move to Liverpool, after the backing from his family.
The worst-kept secret may finally be out of the bag. Jude Bellingham’s proposed move to Liverpool was merely just rumours, however, as time has moved on, so has the seriousness of the deal. 

After attempting to persuade Borussia Dortmund in the summer and failing, the Reds were willing to wait until next year to sign their man. 

Jude Bellingham

Despite huge disappointment and frustration from the fanbase, the club decided to go against bringing in a midfielder earlier this year. In the end, made a late panic loan deal for Arthur Melo after a few injuries. 

As well as Bellingham, Liverpool did try to bring in French international Aurélien Tchouameni, who instead chose a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Not being outdone again next summer, Liverpool have this time, made sure they get the deal done early. 

Jude Bellingham New Number 8?

After many reports linking Jude Bellingham to the Merseyside club, Liverpool are finally making them a reality. 

According to Christian Faulk, speaking to Anfield Wrap, the deal is ‘very, very close’ after revealing the player’s mother and father are pushing for the move to Liverpool.

Jude Bellingham

Several clubs have been after the England star player, however, recent reports have ruled Manchester United out of the race and stated that Real Madrid will find the transfer difficult. 

PSG were reported added to the race, but today’s comments from Faulk have near enough confirmed what everyone was thinking. Jude Bellingham is on his way to Liverpool. 

