Enzo Fernandez In Advanced Talks With Liverpool And Manchester United As Move Away From Benfica Nears

Both Liverpool and Manchester United go head-to-head once more for the signing of upcoming talent.

After yesterday's 3-1 win over Aston Villa, the Reds signed Dutch forward Cody Gakpo under the noses of their arch-rivals.

Within an hour of the news breaking that the club was in talks with the World Cup star, he had signed and sealed for Liverpool. Despite months of efforts by Manchester United in this deal, the Merseyside club were able to get it over the line in one night.

IMAGO / Fotostand

Now their attention turns to another World Cup standout, Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine won the young player of the tournament, playing a huge part in his national side's first World Cup win in 36 years.

Fernandez has just arrived back home in Portugal but may well be back on the move in the coming days as a transfer to the Premier League is highly likely.

Advanced Talks

After reports claiming that a bid by Liverpool had been rejected by Benfica, it was clear to any club wanting Enzo Fernandez would have to pay the £105m release clause.

According to Portuguese outlet Ojogo, the Reds and Manchester United are both in advanced talks to sign the Argentinian midfielder.

Over the last few days, both clubs have pushed for this transfer to happen as early as the January transfer window. This means it is likely that either, if not both clubs will be willing to match the release clause set by Benfica.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

After last night's deal for Gakpo, Liverpool will be looking to beat their rivals twice in a matter of days for the signing of one of world football's exciting talents.

Are Liverpool finally addressing the midfield area and is this the start of a complete rebuild of Jurgen Klopp's side?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |