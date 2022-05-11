Report: Erik Ten Hag Gives Manchester United Brutal Opinion On Their Pursuit Of Liverpool Target Aurélien Tchouameni

Aurélien Tchouameni is attracting many big clubs around Europe including Liverpool. Manchester United were another team interested, however, reports state that incoming manager Erik Ten Hag has told them to forget about it.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Aurélien Tchouameni is starting to pick up pace, with reports stating that they are ahead of Real Madrid in securing the young talent’s signature.

The Reds are looking to invest in the midfield area, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara heading towards the winding down period of their careers.

As well as Real Madrid, Liverpool are joined by Premier League rivals Manchester United in the queue for the Frenchman. Another side that are hoping to bolster a midfield that is in need.

According to reports by Savanti, Manchester United have been told not to bother as it would be ‘a wasted effort’ by none other than their new manager Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman is known for his brutal honesty and he has already shown his colours.

