    • October 27, 2021
    Everton’s Demarai Gray Thinks Liverpool Target and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham Will Return To England

    Former Birmingham City player and current Everton winger Demarai Gray has been speaking about reported Liverpool target and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

    The 18 year old has excelled since moving to Germany and Jurgen Klopp is said to be a keen admirer.

  • Gray On Bellingham’s Incredible Maturity

    • Speaking to Football Daily, Gray spoke about how far advanced Bellingham is for someone of such a young age.

    "For Jude it’s a different ball game, at his age, the way he plays, how mature he is, how he is physically.”

    "For sure, Jude taking a step to go and play out there [in Germany], it’s clearly benefited him a lot. He’s been with the England team and he’s improving non-stop.” 

    Gray On Bellingham’s Future

    Gray, who has been a revelation for the Toffees since signing in the summer, is confident that Bellingham is going to play for the very best teams and almost certainly in England.

    "He’s going to play for top teams. He’s still so young, it’s scary to see how he will develop.”

    “For sure, I’m pretty sure he’ll be back in England."

    Liverpool fans will be hoping that this means they will have a chance of securing the services of one of Europe's brightest prospects.

    Transfers

