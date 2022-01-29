Skip to main content
Everton's Failure Leads To Liverpool's Gain In Luis Diaz Transfer From Porto

Liverpool are set to secure the signing of Colombian superstar Luis Diaz, but last year the Porto forward almost signed for Merseyside rivals Everton.

Luis Diaz is on the verge of making the biggest move of his career. The skillful winger will be made Liverpool's first signing of what is set to be a big year of transfers for the Reds.

Luis Diaz

This transfer comes five months after the Colombian nearly making a trip to the other side of Merseyside. Everton were ready to offer fellow Colombian James Rodriguez as part of a deal for the signing of Diaz from Porto on loan.

Well-known The Times journalist Paul Joyce revealed the Toffees interest in the forward was 'genuine' and were waiting for a decision from James Rodriguez in order to make the loan deal happen, something they are still waiting for now.

Author Verdict

Everton, the gift that keeps on giving. Luis Diaz has had amazing luck in his life to get where he is today, but ending up at Liverpool instead of Everton could be his luckiest moment yet.

