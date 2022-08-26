'Every Chance Liverpool Will Sign A Midfielder' - Pundit Believes Transfer Is Possible

A former England international believes 'there is every chance' Liverpool will sign a midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

Jurgen Klopp is encountering an early season injury crisis at the club with ten first-team players currently missing.

IMAGO / Sportpix

There has been a lot of speculation over recent weeks linking Liverpool with a move for a midfielder although Klopp has been resolute in his stance that they will only look to bring someone in if it makes sense for the long term.

The German is without Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones as things stand, severely limiting his midfield options and Paul Robinson told Football Insider he thinks Liverpool could still do some transfer business.

“I think there is every chance Liverpool will sign a midfielder. I’m sure the mice in the wheel behind the scenes at Liverpool are working very hard. I think they will look to bring that one, surprise signing in.

“You can see from Klopp’s interviews that he is not happy at the moment. The lack of options he has in his squad because of injuries is there for all to see. It is really taking its toll.

IMAGO / PA Images

“I think they will be working hard to bring somebody in before the end of the window. They often go about their business quietly and then pull a rabbit out of the hat.

“I think it will happen again. I can see a midfielder coming in before the deadline.”

LFCTR Verdict

A move for a midfielder before the window closes would seem essential, especially with games coming thick and fast from now until the World Cup.

Liverpool have proved in the past however they will not be rushed into signing stop-gap solutions and as things stand this seems to remain their stance.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |