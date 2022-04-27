Skip to main content

Ex-Everton Youngster Mohamed-Ali Cho Tipped for Liverpool Move | Labelled 'Next Mbappe'

Mohamed-Ali Cho, formerly of Everton, is on Liverpool's radar and could be set for a summer return to Merseyside, according to HITC

The French youngster left Everton in 2020 to join Ligue 1 side Angers after deciding against renewing terms with the Toffees. 

Since departing, the young striker has burst onto the scene and is now an integral part of the Angers' squad.

Angers Club President, Abdel Bouhazama, has publicly compared the youngster to French phenom Kylian Mbappe. A bold compliment. 

Twenty-nine appearances in Ligue 1 prove Cho's importance to the team. Cho only recently turned 18. The striker has scored three goals.

Mohamed-Ali Cho in action against FC Lorient.
At the age of eighteen, Kylian Mbappe netted thirteen times and assisted a further seven in Ligue 1, as per Transfermarkt. The Parisian striker also bagged four and assisted three in the Champions League. 

But while the Mbappe comparisons seem a bit premature, Cho's progress hasn't gone unnoticed and with several clubs said to be interested, the youngster may get a move this summer.

Angers are looking to break their £21million record departure if Cho decides to leave. HITC claim that the French side have attached a £35million price tag to the attacker.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

