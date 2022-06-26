Ex-Liverpool And Spain Defender Urges Move For Arsenal Star

Jose Enrique believes Liverpool should step up their pursuit of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka this summer. The England youngster has just two years left on his current contract, and has been linked to a move to Merseyside in the past, after Jurgen Klopp expressed his admiration for Saka.

Via Twitter, Enrique said: "Saka is in one or two years left? (On his current contract.) Now that it looks like they are going to sign Raphinha maybe is the best moment to go for him." The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Leeds United winger in recent days, with numerous reports claiming that a move is edging closer. Mikel Arteta's side are currently strong favourites to secure the Brazilians signature.

Bukayo Saka in action for England (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Saka has been the Gunners star man over the last two seasons, he contributed 18 goals and assists in the Premier League last season and featured in all 38 of his side's league matches. He has recently cemented his preferred position on the right wing, but has also played on the left, left back and more centrally for club and country.

Despite the Reds recent big money move for Darwin Nunez, the departures of Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino still leave Klopp's side short of numbers and quality in the attacking positions. The 20-year-old already has an array of topflight experience, and after the Gunners failed to secure Champions League football again last season, he may be open to a move away from the North London club.

