Ex-Liverpool And Spain Left Back Urges Jurgen Klopp To Sign Danish Midfielder

Jose Enrique believes Jurgen Klopp should target free agent Christian Eriksen this summer, following his impressive spell at Brentford. The Reds are looking to strengthen in the middle of the park this summer, and the Danish playmaker could be a prefect addition.

Via his Instagram, Enrique described Eriksen as: "Another interesting player that could be our solution to our midfield." The midfielder contributed five goals and assists in 11 topflight appearances for the Bees last term, in their exceptional maiden season in the Premier League.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen in action for Denmark

Enrique continued: "And no spending nothing because he is a free agent. He is a short-term solution but then we can wait for Bellingham next season." This may be a key factor for the Reds, they recently completed the signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez for £64million, therefore they may be short on funds.

Klopp's side aren't particularly rich in numbers in midfield, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago are all coming toward the ends of their careers, so will likely need more rest next season. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also set to depart this summer, with Aston Villa and West Ham leading the race to sign the Englishman. Therefore, a move for the ex-Tottenham man looks like a no brainer.

