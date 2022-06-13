Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Ex Liverpool Man Stewart Downing Claims Darwin Nunez Is 'Ideal' Replacement For Sadio Mane

Former Liverpool and England winger Stewart Downing has told Liverpool they have the "ideal" replacement in Darwin Nunez for the expected departure of Sadio Mane. 

Nunez who scored an incredible 26 goals in 28 league appearances for Benfica last season has set the world alight with Liverpool really hitting the jackpot with his signature. 

Darwin Nunez

As reported in the ECHO Downing said: “He [Nunez] is the ideal signing if he is going to replace Mane. I have watched him. He is an exciting player. 

"If Mane goes, they need a big signing and someone to excite the fans and someone to replace him. He is the ideal candidate you are looking at.” 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to numerous media reports Nunez is currently having his medical ahead of a £64.1 million deal plus a potential £21.4 million in add ons which Benfica confirmed earlier today. 

With Nunez's arrival it's almost certain Mane will be departing Anfield after spending six years on Merseyside and winning everything there is to win. 

Liverpool have already rejected two bids from Bayern Munich for the 30-year-old Senegalese international with a third bid expected.  

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Podcast cover 3
Podcasts

Podcast: Liverpool Sign Darwin Nunez for £85M! Minamino to AS Monaco? | The Room Podcast

By Alex Caddick41 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Liverpool Warned About 'Ageing Squad' As Darwin Nunez Transfer Edges Closer

By Rowan Lee43 minutes ago
Kalvin Phillips
Quotes

Former Liverpool Man Advises Club To Sign Two More Midfielders After Darwin Nunez Signature

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Liverpool FC
News

Report: Journalist Praises Liverpool's Transfer Business Following Darwin Nunez Signing

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Raphinha
News

Report: Ex-Aston Villa Forward Tips Leeds Star For Liverpool Move

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion.
News

Report: Tottenham Striker Harry Kane On Golden Boot Battle With Darwin Nunez And Erling Haaland

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
News

'He's A Mix Of Cavani And Suarez' - Ex-QPR Midfielder Praises New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Premier League
Articles

Leaked: Premier League 2022/23 Fixture List - Liverpool To Kick Off Away To Newcastle? Manchester City To Face Chelsea & Arsenal In Opening Five Matches?

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago