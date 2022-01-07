Skip to main content
Exclusive: Divock Origi Seeking January Liverpool Exit And Prioritizing A Premier League Stay

Liverpool and Belgian striker Divock Origi is seeking a transfer in search of more play time. However, he is being picky with his options and wants to stay in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC find themselves sitting in third place in the Premier League table while still being involved in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. 

FA Cup

In what seemed to be a Liverpool squad that was primed for another Premier League title charge has actually turned out to be severely lacking in depth.

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all set to miss several matches as they represent their countries on the international level at the African Cup of Nations Liverpool supporters were hopeful of new faces being brought in this month. 

Unfortunately, at this moment in time that does not seem to be the case.

Jurgen Klopp

Multiple sources including the ever reliable James Pearce have come out and stated that incomings are unlikely.

However, that does not mean that Liverpool will not offload any current players.

Divock Origi Seeking Liverpool Transfer

Divock Origi

Sources close to LFC Transfer Room and Divock Origi have revealed that the striker is once again seeking a transfer away from Liverpool during the January window.

So far, three Serie A sides have approached the Belgian's representatives about a potential move but Origi is set on staying in the Premier League.

One Premier League club has come out and offered Origi a lifeline to stay in the UK; Newcastle United.

Unfortunately for both Origi and Liverpool FC, who are prepared to sell the Belgian, Newcastle's offer was not sufficient.

Origi famously pushed for a Liverpool exit on transfer deadline day of the summer transfer window; which was exclusively reported by LFC Transfer Room

With plenty of time left in the transfer window, look for Liverpool and Divock Origi to work towards a compromise.

