Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Wide Of The Mark' Fabrizio Romano Provides Darwin Nunez To Liverpool Transfer Update

Fabrizio Romano has addressed the transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool and Darwin Nunez and has said one aspect of the deal is "wide of the mark".

Liverpool supporters are very familiar with Darwin Nunez after playing Benfica in the Champions League final.

The Uruguayan forward scored a goal in each of the two matches against the Reds.

Darwin Nunez

Those were just two of his 34 total goals scored during the 2021/22 season.

His performances against the Reds resulted in heavy praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Extremely good-looking boy, huh? And a decent player as well. Really good, really good. 

"I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konate.

"He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good. I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him."

Jurgen Klopp
Scroll to Continue

Read More

After praise like this, it is no surprise that Liverpool are willing to break their transfer record to sign Nunez.

However, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the transfer saying that rumours were "wide of the mark".

There have been many rumours about just how much Darwin Nunez will make at Liverpool including a massive figure of €250,000/week.

Romano has insisted that this is not true and that his salary will be much lower.

More realistic reports state that Nunez will earn €6million per year (approx €115k per week) on his five-year contract at Liverpool.

This would put him just behind players like Andrew Robertson and Joel Matip (£100,000/week) and ahead of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz (£90,385).

Keep a close eye on LFC Transfer Room as an announcement seems to be on its way.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Announce Darwin Nunez 'Soon' | Transfer Agreement With Benfica Reached Thursday

By Matt Thielen20 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Watch: Darwin Nunez's 26 League Goals For Benfica Last Season As Striker Looks Destined For Liverpool Transfer

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez 'Travelling To Liverpool In The Next Few Hours' To Complete Transfer From Benfica

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
England
Transfers

Liverpool Could Beat Chelsea To Huge England Star Once Sadio Mane Leaves For Bayern Munich

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'This One Is Big' - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah On Winning PFA Player Of The Year

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Linked With Aston Villa Move Amid Liverpool Exit Talk

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago
UEFA Nations League
Match Coverage

England v Italy: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella In Action

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Has Spoken To Bayern Munich & Julian Nagelsmann As Transfer Rumours Continue

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago