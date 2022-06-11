'Wide Of The Mark' Fabrizio Romano Provides Darwin Nunez To Liverpool Transfer Update
Liverpool supporters are very familiar with Darwin Nunez after playing Benfica in the Champions League final.
The Uruguayan forward scored a goal in each of the two matches against the Reds.
Those were just two of his 34 total goals scored during the 2021/22 season.
His performances against the Reds resulted in heavy praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
"Extremely good-looking boy, huh? And a decent player as well. Really good, really good.
"I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konate.
"He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good. I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him."
Read More
After praise like this, it is no surprise that Liverpool are willing to break their transfer record to sign Nunez.
However, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the transfer saying that rumours were "wide of the mark".
There have been many rumours about just how much Darwin Nunez will make at Liverpool including a massive figure of €250,000/week.
Romano has insisted that this is not true and that his salary will be much lower.
More realistic reports state that Nunez will earn €6million per year (approx €115k per week) on his five-year contract at Liverpool.
This would put him just behind players like Andrew Robertson and Joel Matip (£100,000/week) and ahead of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz (£90,385).
Keep a close eye on LFC Transfer Room as an announcement seems to be on its way.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Close In On Transfer Agreement For Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez, Player Could Sign Five Year Deal
- Report: Liverpool To Move Onto Jude Bellingham After Darwin Nunez Signing
- Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set For Liverpool Exit | West Ham Keen On The Midfielder
- 'Liverpool Will Probably Be Raging' - Pundit Says Anfield Hierarchy Will Be Unhappy Mohamed Salah Played Despite Injury For Egypt
- German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool
- Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |