Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Liverpool 'Are in Talks' With Fulham About Signing Fabio Carvalho Before Deadline Day

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are currently talking to Fulham about signing Fabio Carvalho this January.

Fabio Carvalho is one of the hottest prospects in the English divisions at the moment. The 19-year-old is a mainstay in Marco Silva's Fulham side that are pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool have been linked with the youngster for the past year now but it finally looks like a deal will be struck.

Fabio Carvalho

Fulham are adamant that they don't want to lose him this January but they risk losing him for free next summer if they don't sell him now.

Earlier this afternoon, reports emerged about Liverpool submitting a £5million bid for the 19-year-old.

Read More

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are in 'concrete' talks with Fulham over a potential move.

However, he does say that no deal has been reached yet between the club but the structure of a potential deal will be discussed in the upcoming hours.

Fabrizio also says that Liverpool consider Carvalho 'one for the future' and the 19-year-old is attracted by this move.

2 minutes ago

