Report: Liverpool Are Looking For A New Midfielder According To Athletic Journalist Fabrizio Romano

Athletic Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool are looking to bring in a new midfielder in the Summer transfer window.

Liverpool let Gini Wijnaldum go last Summer but never brought in another midfielder, instead only signed centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who himself replaced Dejan Lovren a year before.

The Reds have been linked with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Denis Zakaria and Gavi in recent weeks. Jurgen Klopp has on many occasions commented on the lack of squad depth he has indirectly, as FSG have failed to really invest in the team.

Liverpool currently have an ageging squad that have played together for years, with only the addition of Thiago two years ago added to the midfield.

Speaking to Anfield Watch in an exclusive interview, Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool will be looking to bring in a new midfielder this Summer.

"I think it's going to be an interesting summer, Liverpool need to clarify the situation of Salah and Mane.

"But I think they will look to have some players come in to be behind the big stars with a different level because, of course, Divock Origi is always doing great when he's called to play but might want something new for his future for example.

"Liverpool are looking for a new midfielder in summer 2022. In defence, they've done fantastic business with Ibrahima Konate. I'm told they're super, super happy with his attitude, how professional he is and how he's performing and adapting to a new league.

"This is the plan for Liverpool, to have new players behind the big stars, ready to jump into the first team and show their skills.

"I can't say it will definitely be a big window because it depends on the opportunities but Liverpool always show that they are ready to do it."

