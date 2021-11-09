Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Fabrizio Romano Confirms Liverpool Interest In Villarreal Winger Arnaut Danjuma

Author:

Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in January - leading to a substantial interest in wide forwards for the winter window.

The two will join Senegal and Egypt in the competition, alongside Naby Keita and Guinea, and could be missing for up to eight matches - missing the likes of Chelsea, Brentford and maybe a Carabao Cup Semi-Final.

The Reds have been linked with West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen in recent weeks, but another former summer target is Liverpool's main focus.

Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma has lit up La Liga this season after leaving Bournemouth, and the Reds, according to Fabrizio Romano, are interested in the winger.

Read More

'Liverpool are looking for wingers because in January they’ll be losing Salah & Mané. No panic buys, only if they have a good opportunity they’ll do it. I am told #LFC love Danjuma, but Villarreal have no intentions of opening talks in January.'

Danjuma would be a quality addition having bagged five in ten games for the Yellow Submarine, after his 15 goal campaign in the Championship.

He is by no means the finished article, but would provide quality depth and needed cover for the departures of key players in Salah and Mane.

