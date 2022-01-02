Report: Liverpool Keeping Tabs On Jude Bellingham Along With Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City And Chelsea

Athletic Journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Liverpool, as well as other clubs, are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham but it will be difficult to get him this Summer.

Jude Bellingham is one of the most talented youngsters in world football, but where his future will lie is unknown. Many clubs around Europe are fighting for the midfielder's signature.

The 18 year old left Birmingham for a huge move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, after rejecting Manchester United. The Manchester club are still interested in bringing Bellingham to Old Trafford, but face more competition in their Premier League rivals and La Liga clubs.

Speaking exclusively to Anfield Watch, Fabrizio Romano spoke of Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham as well as the other clubs that also chasing the prospect, but it will be difficult for any of them to make the transfer this Summer.

"I think for Bellingham it will be super difficult for anyone to sign him in summer 2022.

"If Erling Haaland leaves Dortmund in 2022 I don't see Dortmund letting Bellingham leave as well. I'm told that he's not desperate to leave. He's a very smart guy, super professional.

"He's happy with Dortmund, he's always playing and he knows that moving to England could be also a lot of pressure for him as he is one of the biggest talents in English football and one of the biggest talents in the world."

