November 26, 2021
November 26, 2021

'They Wanted Raphinha Last Summer' - Fabrizio Romano Confirms Liverpool Were Interested in Leeds United Winger

Author:

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Brazilian and Leeds United winger Raphinha last summer and now reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool's interest was genuine.

Raphinha

We all know Liverpool needed an attacking player last summer.

However, despite being linked with every forward in the world, Liverpool didn't end up signing one.

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Liverpool's Interest in Raphinha

One player who was heavily linked with a move was Leeds United's star forward Raphinha.

The Brazilian had an amazing first season in the Premier League and according to reports the Reds tried to sign him last summer.

Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that these reports were indeed true.

"They wanted Raphinha last summer. He was one of their targets. They wanted to sign a winger but it was impossible to sign him because Leeds wanted to keep him and the price was too high," said Romano.

"It was more than £60 million. I think the player is very special, so if Liverpool want to decide to go big for a winger in the summer, he could be one of the names. The boy wants to be at a top, top level."

"It’s going to be an open race - but Liverpool are keeping an eye on this boy for a long time."

