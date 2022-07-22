Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Denies Liverpool Bid Or Negotiations For Matheus Nunes & Clarifies Jude Bellingham Situation

Fabrizio Romano has played down reports that Liverpool are about to embark on negotiations with Sporting CP for midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Matheus Nunes

Over recent days, manager Jurgen Klopp had said that the Reds will not be making a move for a new midfielder this summer.

That hasn't stopped speculation however that Liverpool have an interest in the 23-year-old Portuguese international.

Romano confirmed on his Twitter account that there has been no bid or negotiations between the two clubs for Nunes.

Jude Bellingham

The transfer specialist also provided an update on Liverpool's chase for another exciting midfielder, Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham
Scroll to Continue

Read More

He claims that the Anfield hierarchy did make contact with Borussia Dortmund in June but were told that a deal was 'impossible' and the Bundesliga club consider him 'untouchable' this summer.

Whilst Klopp continues to play down the need for a new midfield player, Liverpool fans are convinced that area of the pitch is in need of refreshing with James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara all in their thirties.

Klopp will also be mindful of the younger talent at his disposal like Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, and Stefan Bajcetic who have all impressed so far in pre-season.

It appears to remain the situation therefore that unless one of the current crop of Liverpool midfielders leaves, there will be no further incomings.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Andy Robertson
Quotes

'I Don't Want It To End' - Andy Robertson On Five Years At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew33 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

‘So No, I Can’t See Liverpool Cashing In’ - Pundit on Roberto Firmino Future

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

Pundit: Luis Diaz Will 'Find It Harder To Make An Impact This Season'

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Curtis Jones Tyler Morton Norwich
Transfers

Report: Tyler Mortons Loan To Blackburn Rovers From Liverpool 'On-Hold'

By Sam Jones2 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

'Nonsense' - Athletic Journalist Shuts Down Talk Of Liverpool Going For Matheus Nunes

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Anfield Road Redevelopment
Quotes

‘If We Take a Look at Liverpool, Overall the Club Generates £1,600 per Season, per Fan,’ - Finance Expert on Effect Anfield Road Expansion Has on Club

By Matty Orme3 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Begin 'Formal Negotiations' With Sporting CP For Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Antony
Quotes

'Get Legs In Midfield' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Should Prioritise A Midfielder After Links To Antony

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago