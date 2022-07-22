Fabrizio Romano Denies Liverpool Bid Or Negotiations For Matheus Nunes & Clarifies Jude Bellingham Situation

Fabrizio Romano has played down reports that Liverpool are about to embark on negotiations with Sporting CP for midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Over recent days, manager Jurgen Klopp had said that the Reds will not be making a move for a new midfielder this summer.

That hasn't stopped speculation however that Liverpool have an interest in the 23-year-old Portuguese international.

Romano confirmed on his Twitter account that there has been no bid or negotiations between the two clubs for Nunes.

Jude Bellingham

The transfer specialist also provided an update on Liverpool's chase for another exciting midfielder, Jude Bellingham.

He claims that the Anfield hierarchy did make contact with Borussia Dortmund in June but were told that a deal was 'impossible' and the Bundesliga club consider him 'untouchable' this summer.

Whilst Klopp continues to play down the need for a new midfield player, Liverpool fans are convinced that area of the pitch is in need of refreshing with James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara all in their thirties.

Klopp will also be mindful of the younger talent at his disposal like Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, and Stefan Bajcetic who have all impressed so far in pre-season.

It appears to remain the situation therefore that unless one of the current crop of Liverpool midfielders leaves, there will be no further incomings.

