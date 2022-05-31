Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Expected To Make This Signing To Replace Sadio Mane | Fabrizio Romano Reveals Klopp's Summer Transfer Plans

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are already planning on who should replace Sadio Mane.

In case losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final was not enough pain for Liverpool supporters, Sadio Mane announced his intentions to leave the club just days later.

This summer, the Senegal-born winger looks all but set to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Sadio Mane

Reports claimed that Mane had already signed a contract with Bayern but Fabrizio Romano says this is false. 

"There is nothing agreed yet between Bayern Munich and Sadio Mane. Bayern are leading the race, but the race is still open."

Liverpool are reportedly holding out for an offer of €50m for Mane and are not willing to sell him for any less.

Selling Mane is the easy part; replacing him is a completely different story.

The man who has won the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Premier League Golden Boot with Liverpool will be very hard to replace.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool already have transfer plans in place.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sadio Mane

The Italian transfer insider revealed that instead of buying another winger, Liverpool plan to sign a striker this summer.

Jurgen Klopp and the rest of his staff are said to be so happy with Luis Diaz's performances that they see him filling Mane's role. This opens room for a new out-and-out striker.

Several talented players have been linked with a Liverpool transfer including Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, and Gabriel Martinelli.

With several months to go until next season, Liverpool have more than enough time to make the right signing.

 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Victor Osimhen
Transfers

'Take Osimhen From Napoli' - Christian Vieri Claims Liverpool Should Bid For Nigerian Should Mane Depart To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew3 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
News

Report: Ex-Liverpool And Aston Villa Striker On Sadio Mane

By Joe Dixon9 minutes ago
Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepared To Listen To Offers For Three More Players This Summer Amid Sadio Mane Links To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Son Heung-Min
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Forwards Part Three - Heung-Min Son And Gabriel Martinelli

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'Me And Him Had A Great Connection' - Harvey Elliott On What New Signing Fabio Carvalho Will Bring To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham
Articles

Ten Options For Replacing Sadio Mane At Liverpool After Striker Linked To Bayern Munich. The Fans View.

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Contract Extension With Liverpool 'Almost Done'

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Richarlison Roberto Firmino Fabinho
Quotes

'Richarlison Should Look At Himself, His Team Were Nearly Relegated' - Former Liverpool Player On Everton Striker's Social Media Posts

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago