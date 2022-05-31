According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are already planning on who should replace Sadio Mane.

In case losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final was not enough pain for Liverpool supporters, Sadio Mane announced his intentions to leave the club just days later.

This summer, the Senegal-born winger looks all but set to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Reports claimed that Mane had already signed a contract with Bayern but Fabrizio Romano says this is false.

"There is nothing agreed yet between Bayern Munich and Sadio Mane. Bayern are leading the race, but the race is still open."

Liverpool are reportedly holding out for an offer of €50m for Mane and are not willing to sell him for any less.

Selling Mane is the easy part; replacing him is a completely different story.

The man who has won the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Premier League Golden Boot with Liverpool will be very hard to replace.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool already have transfer plans in place.

The Italian transfer insider revealed that instead of buying another winger, Liverpool plan to sign a striker this summer.

Jurgen Klopp and the rest of his staff are said to be so happy with Luis Diaz's performances that they see him filling Mane's role. This opens room for a new out-and-out striker.

Several talented players have been linked with a Liverpool transfer including Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, and Gabriel Martinelli.

With several months to go until next season, Liverpool have more than enough time to make the right signing.

