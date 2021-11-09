Fabrizio Romano Has Clear Message For Liverpool And Other Clubs Interested In Borussia Dortmund And England Star Judr Bellingham

Borrusia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is staying at the German club says Fabrizio Romano, warning off the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The England wonderkid has been sensational since signing for Dortmund from Championsip side Birmingham.

Both in the league and Champions League, Bellingham has been a standout player. Still only 18 years old, the potential this lad has is incredible.

Earlier reports suggest that Jude Bellingham is number one target for Jurgen Klopp and he will be wanting to raid his old club for the midfielder.

World renowned football journalist, Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the matter. Romano has very strong links to the Bundesliga and will be in contact often with journalists surrounding Dortmund.

Romano states that there isn't any signs at the moment that Jude Bellingham will be leaving Borussia Dortmund anytime soon.

“There’s lot of interest around Jude Bellingham, not only Liverpool. But there is no bottom line and no exit clause."

"He is loved, he enjoys that. There are no signs he could leave BVB soon.”

Author Verdict

Borussia Dortmund said the exact same thing about Jadon Sancho. If it weren't for an incompetent board at Manchester United, they would've had Sancho last Summer.

If Liverpool really want Bellingham and are willing to pay for him. They will get him. Simple as that.

Borrusia Dortmund are a team that like to play hard ball but they have a fantastic relationship with Jurgen Klopp as he is the reason they are where they are.

This will be in Liverpool's favour when it comes to this particular transfer. Klopp wants the move. Jude will want the move. Borussia Dortmund may have their hands tied.