Report: Liverpool Are 'Confident' About Finding a Solution After Fabio Carvalho Deal Fell Through

After Liverpool's deal for Fulham youngster, Fabio Carvalho fell through last night, reports today state that the Reds are confident about finding a solution to bring him to Anfield still. 

Liverpool managed to agree a deal for Fulham's 19-year-old star Fabio Carvalho on deadline day last night.

However, at the last second, the deal did not materialise due to Liverpool not submitting the paperwork before the 11PM deadline.

Fabio Carvalho

Luckily, this is not the end of the world due to Carvalho being out of contract at the end of the season and Fulham and Liverpool seemed to put in a lot of leg work for the deal.

Liverpool also let Neco Williams join the Lilywhites on a six-month loan until the end of the season.

The Reds and Fulham will now have to negotiate a fee to avoid the case going to a tribunal hearing but it seems very likely that it will be the reported £8million that was agreed for him to officially sign yesterday.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are confident about finding a solution with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho to be a Reds player in June.

The journalist also confirms that the best way for both clubs to avoid the tribunal hearing would be to agree to the same conditions that were previously proposed.

He also goes on to state that Fabio Carvalho and his agent are also keen to find a solution.

