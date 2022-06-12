Fabrizio Romano Provides Massive Update On Darwin Nunez To Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano put Liverpool supporters on red alert with is latest Darwin Nunez update.

According to the transfer insider, Darwin Nunez is on his way to Liverpool via plane.

The Uruguayan striker is flying to Spain in the 'coming hours' where he will catch a connecting flight to Liverpool. Who knew that players costing €100million still had to have layovers and make connecting flights?

Once he lands in the UK, he will immediately head to the AXA training centre and complete his transfer to Liverpool Football Club.

Romano also provided an additional nugget of knowledge that seems to be a topic of much discussion. The transfer insider revealed that Nunez might be joining the Reds on a six-year contract instead of the originally reported five-year deal.

The 22-year-old missed Uruguay's international friendly with Panama in order to begin his journey to the UK earlier on Saturday.

However long Nunez's Liverpool contract is, it seems that he will earn around €6million per year (approximately €115k per week).

This would see him earn just less than Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who has also been linked with a Liverpool exit.

With the flight from Montevideo to Liverpool being 14 hours long, an announcement could happen either late Sunday or early Monday depending on how the medical goes.

