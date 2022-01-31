Fabrizio Romano Confirms Fabio Carvalho's Liverpool Transfer Is In The 'Final Stages'

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have made a bid for Fulham star Fabio Carvalho and the deal is in the "final stages".

Liverpool have recently announced the arrival of FC Porto star Luis Diaz.

In a move that surprised many, the Colombian joined Jurgen Klopp's side for €40m guaranteed fee upfront plus €20m add ons as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

The arrival of Luis Diaz, however, may not be the last for Liverpool as the side have now entered advanced negotiations with Fulham for young star Fabio Carvalho.

Several reports have claimed that Liverpool want to get a deal over the line before the January transfer window closes.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has said that the deal has entered into the "final stages".

"Talks between Liverpool and Fulham for Fabio Carvalho will now enter into final stages. €7m proposal on the table confirmed but structure of the deal to be discussed - payment terms, installments and more." Fabrizio Romano on Carvalho to Liverpool.

The transfer insider went on to disclose that the Championship side want Carvalho to stay on loan until the end of the season.

Fulham currently sits atop the EFL Championship table with 58 points and a game-in-hand and believes Carvalho will be an important asset in the second half of the season.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a successful season at Fulham with seven goals and four assists in 19 total appearances for The Cottagers.

Liverpool will have to move quickly as the transfer window won't be open for much longer.

