Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Mohamed Salah's Transfer Plans
Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas has gone on the offensive over the past few days in an attempt to get Liverpool to raise their contract offer.
Taking a public approach, the Egyptian's agent has been leaking information to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.
Just days ago, Fabrizio Romano broke the news that the 'Egyptian King' and his agent have "no intention" of accepting Liverpool's latest contract offer.
Mohamed Salah
Age: 29
Club: Liverpool
Position: Right Winger
Appearances this season: 35
Goals this season: 28
Assists this season: 10
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2023
Market value: £90.00million
On top of this, Romano revealed that contract talks between Liverpool and Salah's representatives have broken down since December.
Now, the insider has revealed what Mohamed Salah's transfer plans are regarding La Liga sides Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Salah To Real Madrid Or Barcelona?
Salah has been heavily linked with a move to one of Real Madrid or Barcelona as his contract expires in 2023.
However, Romano has revealed that the Liverpool man is not planning on a transfer move to La Liga.
"Mo Salah’s currently not planning for La Liga move. He’s not desperate to leave this summer - his contract expires in June 2023 when he could leave on a free, Mo’s only focused on Liverpool as of today."
Fabrizio Romano on Salah's transfer plans
Despite the good news, Romano said that contract talks are still broken down.
With two potential clubs out of the race, Liverpool will look to reach an agreement with Salah.
