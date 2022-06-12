Fabrizio Romano Reveals Darwin Nunez's Transfer To Liverpool Is Complete | Announcement Expected In 'Coming Hours'

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have completed the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Here we go. Three words that Liverpool supporters had been waiting to hear for days now.

Those three words have become synonymous with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano when he breaks news.

According to Romano, Liverpool have completed the transfer of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

"Liverpool have completed contracts and paperworks with Benfica tonight in order to announce Darwin Núñez deal in the coming hours.

"Six year deal confirmed for Darwin who will be in Liverpool today with his agent to undergo medical tests and sign, as expected."

After much deliberation and negotiations, it seems that an announcement could be coming as early as tomorrow morning.

Assuming that everything goes well with the medical, the Uruguayan forward will be a Liverpool player for the 2022/23 season.

Nunez looks set to join Jurgen Klopp's side for a reported fee of £64m plus an additional £21m in bonuses. Those bonuses are said to be based on appearances (£12.8m) and team success (£8.5m).

It is a steep price to pay, but a striker with 38-goal involvements would not come cheap.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Nunez can immediately find the back of the net at Anfield.

