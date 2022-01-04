Report: Real Madrid Want Erling Haaland But Prioritise Kylian Mbappe, Whilst Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, PSG And Bayern Munich Circulate

Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid's interest in Erling Haaland, but they are prioritising the signing of PSG's Kylian Mbappe instead.

Erling Haaland is one of the most wanted players around Europe, with many top clubs looking the the Norwegian star.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Clubs from the Premier League, La Liga and other huge clubs including PSG and Bayern Munich are all hoping to sign the prolific striker.

Borussia Dorrmund fear Haaland will certainly leave in the Summer, with the forward looking to further his career and start to win the major trophies.

The clubs mentioned that are interested in Haaland are all missing a number 9, with the Dortmund forward being the ideal candidate for each club respectively.

Whilst on Social Media app Twitch, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the huge European clubs that are wanting Erling Haaland. He also states although Real Madrid are chasing him, they will put Kylian Mbappe transfer first in line.

“About Haaland, nothing has been agreed with any club. Real Madrid want him, they will be in the race.

"The priority is Mbappe. They will also work on Haaland. Barcelona want him, English clubs want him, maybe Bayern, PSG.

