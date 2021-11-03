Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Liverpool, Manchester United And Manchester City Target Ricardo Pepi States His 'Dream Club Is Real Madrid

Author:

During an interview FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi has revealed that his wish is to play for the Spanish 'Galacticos' Real Madrid. 

The American forward has raised many eyebrows across Europe, with the likes of both Liverpool and both Manchester clubs keeping tabs on him. Bayern Munich, Ajax, Wolfsburg and Sampdoria are also said to be interested.

Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi revealed that he always tells his parents his dream club would be Real Madrid and would want to play their before he retires. 

"That's a fairly easy question. I always tell my parents, always tell my agent that my dream has always been playing for Real Madrid. Before I even retire I want to play a couple of years."

Speaking with 90min on a new podcast named Football Americana, the 18 year-old also stated that he doesn't just want to join Real for a short period. He's hoping for a least a few years at the world's biggest club.

"Not just months, I want to play at least three, four years in Real Madrid. Just, I feel like that's the top of the world. That would be amazing for me."

Author Verdict

This doesn't mean he's not available, so there is possibility Liverpool still go in for him. Whether it be sooner rather than later depends on other transfers. 

Pepi isn't known to be high on Jurgen Klopps priroty but that may change. Best for the player himself, would be to join another club in Europe for experience. 

This opens up a buy and loan out option. After a few years, he will more than likely be ready for a big move.

