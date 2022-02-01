'Financial Aspect Clearly Stronger Than Sporting Success' - Porto Manager Sérgio Conceição Fumes Over Luis Diaz Transfer To Liverpool
FC Porto manager Sérgio Conceição has let it be known he is not happy about the transfer of Colombian international Luis Diaz to Liverpool.
The Reds stepped in to hijack the move being made by Tottenham Hotspur to sign the 25-year-old bringing forward plans to go for the player in the summer.
The Primeira Liga club are nine points clear of rivals Sporting at the top of the table and Conceição told SIC Notícias via Sport Witness the sale of the winger has made his job much harder.
“In big companies and big clubs, planning is done according to the objectives. When there is little or no planning, we have to review the goals and think about the near future.
“I’m demanding and, at the moment, the truth is that it’s more difficult, but it’s part of my job to find solutions. It’s looking to the future and realising that our goals may become more difficult to achieve."
The 47-year-old explained he is trying to find solutions with academy players at the moment, having lost four key players over recent times but the fact Porto's financial situation takes priority makes it difficult.
"We’re talking about four important players who have left in recent years, including Corona, Sérgio Oliveira and Luis Díaz, who were among the best players in the league in recent years and had their weight in the team.
“Today there were two full-backs, two goalkeepers, two defenders and two boys from the academy on the bench. It’s part of my job, to find solutions in a very difficult situation, where the financial aspect was clearly stronger than sporting success.”
