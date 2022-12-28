Skip to main content
Fiorentina Block Any Transfer Of Sofyan Amrabat After Liverpool Officially Speak To Representatives

IMAGO / ANP

Fiorentina Block Any Transfer Of Sofyan Amrabat After Liverpool Officially Speak To Representatives

Fiorentina have blocked any move for Sofyan Ambrabat this winter, with clubs having to submit an 'off-market proposal' of they are to land the Moroccan.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Midfielders top the list for Liverpool in 2023, with Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez being at the front of the queue. 

However, another World Cup performer caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and his team. Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was immense throughout Morocco's incredible run in the tournament, eventually succumbing to finalists France.

World Cup

The defensive midfielder was a key part in his national side's incredible defending, only conceding two goals in the entire cup.

Liverpool have been reported to have been interested in the Moroccan before this year's World Cup but his performances this December have cemented his name within the minds of those at the Merseyside club.

Amrabat Blocked

According to Fiorentina's newspaper, Firenzeviola.it, the club's president Rocco Commisso has blocked any movement of Sofyan Amrabat in this winter market.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report also states that any interested side 'must' submit an 'off-market proposal' closer to €40m if they are to get him.

Sofyan Amrabat

Corriere dello Sport also report that Liverpool are the only club to have spoken to the Moroccan's representatives CAA Stellar, backing up reports earlier this month that Jurgen Klopp had spoken to them.

Having signed Cody Gakpo from PSV and Amrabat being unavailable, who will Liverpool now turn their attention to in the winter market in terms of a midfield signing?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Make Huge Offer For Liverpool Transfer Target Enzo Fernandez, Multiple Offers On The Table For World Cup Superstar

By Neil Andrew
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prioritise Jude Bellingham Transfer Over Enzo Fernandez

By Neil Andrew
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Cody Gakpo Arrives In England Ahead Of Liverpool Medical

By Neil Andrew
Leandro Trossard
Transfers

Report: Leandro Trossard Offered To Liverpool And Chelsea After Dazzling Premier League Performances

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Real Madrid To Hold Official Talks With Borussia Dortmund For Jude Bellingham Next Week

By Damon Carr
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Report: Favourites Revealed In Enzo Fernandez Transfer Race, Liverpool & Real Madrid Also Remain In Hunt For World Cup Star

By Neil Andrew
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Enzo Fernandez In Advanced Talks With Liverpool And Manchester United As Move Away From Benfica Nears

By Damon Carr