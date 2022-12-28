Fiorentina Block Any Transfer Of Sofyan Amrabat After Liverpool Officially Speak To Representatives

Midfielders top the list for Liverpool in 2023, with Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez being at the front of the queue.

However, another World Cup performer caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and his team. Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was immense throughout Morocco's incredible run in the tournament, eventually succumbing to finalists France.

The defensive midfielder was a key part in his national side's incredible defending, only conceding two goals in the entire cup.

Liverpool have been reported to have been interested in the Moroccan before this year's World Cup but his performances this December have cemented his name within the minds of those at the Merseyside club.

Amrabat Blocked

According to Fiorentina's newspaper, Firenzeviola.it, the club's president Rocco Commisso has blocked any movement of Sofyan Amrabat in this winter market.

The report also states that any interested side 'must' submit an 'off-market proposal' closer to €40m if they are to get him.

Corriere dello Sport also report that Liverpool are the only club to have spoken to the Moroccan's representatives CAA Stellar, backing up reports earlier this month that Jurgen Klopp had spoken to them.

Having signed Cody Gakpo from PSV and Amrabat being unavailable, who will Liverpool now turn their attention to in the winter market in terms of a midfield signing?

