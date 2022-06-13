First Images Of Darwin Nunez In A Liverpool Kit Ahead Of Completion Of Transfer

Ahead of completing his move from Benfica to Liverpool, there has been an early image of Darwin Nunez in his new kit. The Uruguayan is set to complete his medical tomorrow and will join up with Jurgen Klopp and his new teammates after the international duty.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are making an early statement this summer transfer window. The addition of both Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsey in the coming days, along with Fabio Carvalho already over the line, shows clear intentions from the club.

After coming up against the Benfica striker in the Champions League semi-final, Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff were licking their lips at the thought of bringing him to Anfield.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

A few months later and that thought has become reality. The Reds swooped in to take the forward off the hands of Manchester United.

A medical is set to be completed tomorrow after Nunez flying to Spain earlier on today, before arriving in Liverpool. However, an image of Darwin Nunez has already circulated social media.

The image shows the Liverpool-bound star in the new home kit. A sight that we all have been waiting to see. Official announcement of Nunez will be withing the next couple of days, in which more content will follow.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |