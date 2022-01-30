'Fits It Perfectly' - John Barnes On Why Brighton Midfielder Yves Bissouma Should Aim High By Choosing Liverpool Over Newcastle & Aston Villa

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes that Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma would be a perfect fit for the Merseyside club and should set his sights high when considering any potential transfer.

It was reported recently that Brighton would listen to offers of £50million for the Mali international in January with both Aston Villa and Newcastle amongst other clubs linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to Bonuscodebets, Barnes admitted he would love to see Bissouma in a Red shirt playing at Anfield especially with their midfield options in need of a refresh.

“From a Liverpool perspective, it would be lovely to see Yves Bissouma playing at Anfield rather than for Newcastle or Aston Villa.

“If you look at the age of Liverpool’s midfielders, a lot of them are aged 30 or older, Yves is young and would be an excellent signing for the club.

“If you wanted to create a template for the ideal Liverpool central midfielder, Bissouma fits it perfectly.”

The former England international also is not convinced Bissouma would leave Brighton to sign for a club that isn't challenging near the top of the Premier League.

“As to whether Bissouma wants to leave Brighton right now and sign for another team in a relegation dog fight, then that’s up to him.

“He must decide what is right for himself, but the quality he possesses at this stage of his career – he should be aiming higher (than Aston Villa or Newcastle).

“Newcastle is a great club, but if you ask people Liverpool or Newcastle, then it’s a no brainer (you’d pick Liverpool)."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook