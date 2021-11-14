Five players Liverpool Legend And New Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard Could Try To Bring From Anfield To Villa Park

After the former Liverpool legend was appointed as boss of the Premier League side, which of Jurgen Klopp's players could he target?

Steven Gerrard was announced on Thursday morning as the new Aston Villa manager after the sacking of Dean Smith a few days prior.

After just over three years managing Rangers, leaving as 2021 Scottish Premiership winners, the Liverpool legend decided it was time for a step up as he looks to move an underperforming Villa side up the table, currently sitting 16th on ten points after 11 games.

When Gerrard first arrived in Scotland, one of his first signing for Rangers was the loanee singing of winger Ryan Kent from Liverpool, before purchasing him a year later for a region of around £6.5 million.

Many are wondering whether Gerrard will go down this rout again, here are five Liverpool players that could be getting a call for a January loanee or permanent move to Aston Villa.

Curtis Jones

Let’s get this out of the way first, a very unlikely signing Jones would turn out to be for Aston Villa. Jones was linked with a move to Villa Park in the summer whilst Dean Smith was still in control, however Liverpool quickly shut down all links, with Jurgen Klopp wanting Jones to remain in Merseyside.

The England U21 international had just broken into the Liverpool matchday squad as a regular, and still remains in that position, most recently playing 87 minutes in the Red’s 2-2 draw at home to Brighton the weekend before last.

Klopp sees Jones as a key part to his Liverpool side, and won’t be letting the 20-year-old anywhere, especially with the slowly increasing Liverpool injury list as Naby Keita joined fellow midfielders James Milner and Harvey Elliot on the sidelines against Brighton.

Chance of January move: Highly Unlikely

Takumi Minamino

Chances have been very limited for the Japanese international this season after returning from a disappointing mid-season loan spell with Southampton, registering two goals in ten games.

Only 13 minutes of Premier League football has been awarded to Minamino so far this season, with his main minutes coming in the Carabao Cup, with three goals against Norwich City and Preston North End.

A mid-season move to Villa would be a good move for the Liverpool midfielder if he still fails to get minutes on the pitch for the Reds, as his high tempo and energy play would match the style of players around him such as the likes on Leon Bailey, John McGinn and Danny Ings.

The 26-year-old can still be a big player in the future for Liverpool, and might have his chances of minutes increased in January when attackers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah head of to the African Cup of Nations, which is why Minamino will most likely be staying at Liverpool to cover for them unless Klopp is able to make a singing or two in the coming transfer window.

Chance of January move: Unlikely

Nathaniel Phillips

Only 46 minutes have been given to Phillips this season, who was used on countless occasions last season for The Reds during their defensive injury crisis.

Now down to fifth in the centre back rankings in the Liverpool side, minutes for the big defender will continue to be rare, meaning a loan or permanent move away would be useful.

A no nonsense defender is useful in any side, and for Aston Villa who have lost their last five matches, Phillips would be a great steal for the right price.

Losing Phillips wouldn’t harm this Liverpool side, unless another catastrophic injury crisis hits Anfield, meaning a loan would be the safer option giving Klopp the option to call back the centre back mid-season if need be.

Chance of January move: Likely

Divok Origi

The Liverpool Champions League hero has also been struggling for minutes this season, with only two appearances in the Premier League, just like Minamino.

However a 14-minute cameo against West Ham last Sunday was capped with a well taken goal to give The Reds a last chance to steal a point, which they were unable to take.

Origi might also be called upon in January when Mane and Salah head of to the African Cup of Nations which is also why a move for Origi will be unlikely.

The Belgium striker is at a stage of his Liverpool career where any move out of Anfield would be as a permanent signing elsewhere, so there is a chance Liverpool decide to cash in on the striker whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Chance of January move: Unlikely (but more likely then Minamino)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Now in his fifth season at Liverpool, Chamberlain is yet to really reach the heights that many expected him to when he signed from Arsenal for £35 million in 2017.

Injuries have been a massive hinderance for the Englishmen, and with only 18 months left on his contract, there is a possibility that The Reds decide to cash in on the midfielder for a reasonable price if Aston Villa come knocking in January.

Chances have been there for Chamberlain this season, but his performances have been on the main below par

Great performances against Athletic Madrid and in the Carabao Cup games haven’t been followed up on, preventing him from getting a grip on a starting position in the Liverpool midfield when all players are fully fit.

There is a high possibility that one of Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain will have their contract extended before they run out in June 2023, with The Reds looking to cash out on the other, and after the high level of performances that Keita has shown so far this season, it is likely that Chamberlain could be the man to make way.

Chance of January move: Likely