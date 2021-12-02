Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
'For A While' - Liverpool Want Lille's Canadian Forward Jonathan David

Author:

Liverpool are in the hunt for Canada and Lille forward Jonathan David, according to reports.

The forward has already hit double figures in Ligue 1 this season after scoring 13 in Lille's successful title charge under Christophe Galtier.

The development of David, especially with a season of improvement under his belt this time around, has caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

L’Equipe have reported that many clubs are already following David, ‘including Liverpool, and for a while’. The Canada international’s contract expires in 2025, but he is ‘unlikely to stay at Lille next season for three reasons’.

The player has 'ambitions' to play at a higher level than Ligue 1, with Premier League and La Liga clubs circling. 

Lille must raise funds and David is the ‘most bankable player’, valued at €35m. This figure ‘could go up’ if they were to progress to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

David’s agent has not been ‘paid certain commissions’ by Lille and there’s been in conflict for several weeks. The representative shares a good bond with his client and the latter is unlikely to risk staying at the club under these conditions.

So with all of these factors brought into play, it looks as if David could be out of France sooner than expected.

Should Liverpool plump for him?

Jonathan David attacks for Lille
