Former England International Advises Aberdeen Star Calvin Ramsey To Turn Down Liverpool Transfer

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested that Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay should think twice before a move to the Premier League with Liverpool.

The 18-year-old, who has been strongly linked with the Reds over recent weeks, has been in great form this season for Aberdeen and was awarded the SFWA Young Player of the Year award.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson gave great credit to Ramsay for his performances over the last 12 months.

“Ramsay is a top young player and a great professional.

“He is a credit to himself. He has been brilliant this season.

“A move to the Premier League is imminent for him whether that is to Liverpool or elsewhere."

Robinson went on to say however that a move to Merseyside may not be best for the talented youngster with Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to be number one in the right-back position for many years to come.

“You couldn’t ask for a better role model than Trent Alexander-Arnold but why would he go to Liverpool? He has been playing week in, week out. Why go there if you’re not going to play?

“Yes, Trent is his idol but he needs to have a bigger role. At this stage of his career, sitting on the bench and watching Trent every week will not help him.”

