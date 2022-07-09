Former England International Amid Jude Bellingham Links: 'I Think Liverpool Are Crying Out For A Midfield Player'

A former England international believes that despite the positive business done by Liverpool so far in the transfer window, they need to add a midfielder like Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Liverpool hierarchy have been busy so far securing the signings of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, Darwin Nunez from Benfica, and Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Former Arsenal and England player Paul Merson said in his sportskeeda column that in his opinion, the Reds must bring in a midfielder this summer to freshen up their options in that area of the pitch.

"I think Liverpool are crying out for a midfield player. I don't think their midfield is strong enough. Jude Bellingham is a good player, and I think he would be a great signing.

"Liverpool are currently relying solely on their full-backs for energy. Thiago's not a box-to-box midfielder, and Jordan Henderson is another year older. They need legs in midfield, and Jude Bellingham could be that box-to-box presence for the side."

Merson clearly shares the views of many Liverpool supporters but manager Jurgen Klopp has a number of midfielders at his disposal as things stand.

It could therefore take Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who both have just 12 months left on their contracts, to leave before any move in the transfer market is likely.

