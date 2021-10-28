Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Former Italian Player 'Amazed' Liverpool Didn't Pursue Napoli's On Loan Midfielder Anguissa

    Author:

    A former Italian player and director of football has claimed he is 'amazed' that the big Premier League clubs including Liverpool didn't try to sign Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa from Fulham this summer.

    The 25 year old left Craven Cottage after the Londoners were relegated to the English Championship in the summer joining Napoli on a season long loan deal.

    Zambo Anguissa

    Serie A Form

    The Cameroon international's form since joining the Serie A club has been a key factor in their good start to the season.

    Napoli currently remain unbeaten and sit three points off the top of the table with a game in hand on leaders AC Milan.

    Sabatini Amazed No Premier League Interest

    Former Italian player Walter Sabatini, cannot believe that a Premier League club did not take a gamble on the 25 year old.

    Sabatini who went on to take director of football roles at Roma and Lazio told CalcioNapoli24 he doesn't understand why the player is still not playing in England.

    “I don’t understand how (anyone in) the Premier League didn’t notice him (Anguissa),”

    “I am amazed that the two Manchester teams, Chelsea and Liverpool did not arrive on a Fulham player.”

    Wijnaldum Replacement

    Anguissa had been talked about in the summer as a possible replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

    The Dutch midfielder who was a key part of Liverpool's success over recent years left the club on a free transfer to move to PSG.

    The Liverpool Echo had listed Anguissa as one of the viable options to replace Wijnaldum.

    It would appear however that with Anguissa excelling at Napoli and the Italian club reportedly having an option to buy him, the Reds may need to look elsewhere as they look to refresh their midfield options.

