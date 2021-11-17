Report: Former Liverpool and Current Barcelona Player Philippe Coutinho Set to Reject Transfer Offers in January from Newcastle

Despite Barcelona trying to get rid of Philippe Coutinho, it seems like the Brazilian is going to reject any transfer offer for him this upcoming January transfer window.

When Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool in 2017, the Brazilian was hoping that his 'dream move' would make his career even better.

However, since the record breaking move away from Anfield, Coutinho's career has fizzled out and he isn't the same player that the Spion Kop watched play for all those years.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Barcelona have not hidden the fact that they are trying to move on the Brazilian midfielder.

There were talks that Everton could potentially agree a loan move for Coutinho last summer, but it never materialised.

Philippe Coutinho to 'Snub' January Offers

In more recent weeks, the former Liverpool player has been linked with a move away to Newcastle United.

Despite this apparent interest, Spanish publication SPORT now claim that Coutinho will 'snub' any January offers for his services.

Maybe Coutinho is trying to revitalise his Barcelona career or maybe he doesn't want to take the drastic pay cut to move away from the Spanish side.

