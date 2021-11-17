Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Former Liverpool and Current Barcelona Player Philippe Coutinho Set to Reject Transfer Offers in January from Newcastle

Author:

Despite Barcelona trying to get rid of Philippe Coutinho, it seems like the Brazilian is going to reject any transfer offer for him this upcoming January transfer window.

When Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool in 2017, the Brazilian was hoping that his 'dream move' would make his career even better.

However, since the record breaking move away from Anfield, Coutinho's career has fizzled out and he isn't the same player that the Spion Kop watched play for all those years.

Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have not hidden the fact that they are trying to move on the Brazilian midfielder.

There were talks that Everton could potentially agree a loan move for Coutinho last summer, but it never materialised.

Read More

Philippe Coutinho to 'Snub' January Offers

In more recent weeks, the former Liverpool player has been linked with a move away to Newcastle United.

Despite this apparent interest, Spanish publication SPORT now claim that Coutinho will 'snub' any January offers for his services.

Maybe Coutinho is trying to revitalise his Barcelona career or maybe he doesn't want to take the drastic pay cut to move away from the Spanish side.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Philippe Coutinho
Transfers

Report: Former Liverpool and Current Barcelona Player Philippe Coutinho Set to Reject Transfer Offers in January from Newcastle

57 seconds ago
Byron Castillo Barcelona v Flamengo
Transfers

Liverpool & Leicester City Interested In Ecuador Right-Back Byron Castillo From Barcelona At Bargain Price

28 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
News

Report: Manchester United Plan To Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Interest In Former Liverpool Manager Brendan Rodgers

29 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Articles

Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Dances In Netherlands Changing Room After World Cup Qualification

49 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Robert Lewandowski
Articles

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp a ‘Father Figure’ to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Sadio Mane Available for Liverpool’s Game Against Arsenal After Injury Concern With Senegal

2 hours ago
Karim Adeyemi
Transfers

Reports: Liverpool Dealt Blow as Borussia Dortmund Ready to Bid for Karim Adeyemi

2 hours ago
Divock Origi
News

Sky Reporter Provides Update On Liverpool Striker Divock Origi's Injury During Wales Belgium Clash

3 hours ago