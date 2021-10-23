    • October 23, 2021
    Former Liverpool And Real Madrid Player Steve McManaman Tells Jurgen Klopp To Target Atletico Madrid's João Félix

    Author:

    Steve McManaman has urged Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to consider signing Atletico Madrid's Portuguese striker João Félix.

    The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder believes that Klopp's team would get the best out of Félix who has not progressed as expected since signing for Diego Simeone's team.

    Joao Felix

    Félix Not Suited To Atletico's Playing Style

    Speaking in his column in horseracing.net McManaman has questioned whether the style of football played by Simeone's team gets the best out of the 21 year old.

    “João Félix is one of European football’s most talked about prospects, but he’s found it difficult to find his best form in Spain.” 

    “I think that goes without saying that the style of football Liverpool play would suit him better than his current club Atlético Madrid’s.

    “It’s an easy one. Atlético Madrid don’t play to his strengths and Liverpool may do.”

    Fernando Torres Comparison

    The BT sport pundit went on to say he sees the Félix situation as similar to that of Fernando Torres who struggled when he left Liverpool to go to Chelsea.

    "Sometimes you play in teams where you do fit in, sometimes you play in teams where you don’t. The prime example is Fernando Torres. He fitted in at Liverpool no problem."

    "Then he went to Chelsea, they played a different style of football, and he didn’t fit in. It’s the same with João Félix. He’s gone to Atlético and their style of football doesn’t play to his strengths."

    Any Deal Likely To Be Expensive

    McManaman added however that with Atletico having shelled out such a huge fee on the player, any potential deal will not be cheap.

    "But after spending £113million, Atlético Madrid would want a lot of money back off him."

    LFCTR Verdict

    The move to the Spanish club shocked a lot of people in football at the time as it didn't seem a natural fit.

    Liverpool fans saw flashes of Félix's talent in the Champions League encounter between the two clubs on Tuesday but this probably sums up his career at Atletico so far where he has shown signs of brilliance but not on a consistent basis.

    A move would seemingly benefit the youngster therefore but due to the cost involved, that move is unlikely to be to Liverpool.

