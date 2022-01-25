Report: Former Liverpool Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum Set For Premier League Return In Tottenham Swap Deal

Report: Georginio Wijnaldum Set For Premier League Return In Tottenham And PSG Swap Deal For Tanguy Ndombele Or Dele Alli
Georginio Wijnaldum's Liverpool career ended on a sour note after five successful seasons for the Reds.
The now Paris Saint-Germain man was reportedly "desperate" to remain at Liverpool but the two sides could not reach a deal and he ultimately left on a Bosman transfer and joined the French giants.
Georginio Wijnaldum
Age: 31
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Position: Central midfielder
Appearances this season: 25
Goals this season: 3
Assists this season: 2
Contract expiration: June 30th 2024
Market value: £22.50million
This came as a surprise to many as he was heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona to play with his former national coach Ronald Koeman.
In what has turned out to be a massive regret for Wijnaldum, he turned down Barcelona's contract offer as PSG "nearly doubled" what the Spanish side was offering.
With his time at Parc des Princes off to a rough start, the Netherlands national could be set for a loan move.
Read More
While many teams have shown interest, Tottenham Hotspur have jumped to the front in the race for Wijnaldum's services.
According to 90min PSG and Tottenham are ironing out a swap deal that would see one of Tanguy Ndombele or Dele Alli join PSG and Georginio Wijnaldum join the Premier League side.
Tanguy Ndombele
Age: 25
Club: Tottenham Hotspur
Position: Central midfielder
Appearances this season: 16
Goals this season: 2
Assists this season: 1
Contract expiration: June 30th 2025
Market value: £34.20million
Tottenham's record signing Ndombele, much like Wijnaldum, has not found his footing at his new club after joining from Lyon.
With both sides seemingly hopeful of getting a deal done it seems that Wijnaldum is set for a quick return to the Premier League to play for Antonio Conte.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jude Bellingham 'Agrees' To Join Liverpool From Borussia Dortmund
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Bullet Header Gives Liverpool Lead Against Crystal Palace
- Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22
- 'The Quality He Has Is Incredible' - Jurgen Klopp Shares Appreciation For Liverpool's Talisman Fabinho
- Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed
- BREAKING: Potential Liverpool kit for 2022/23 Leaked on Twitter
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook