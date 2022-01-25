Report: Former Liverpool Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum Set For Premier League Return In Tottenham Swap Deal

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum could be set for a Premier League return as talks between PSG and Tottenham have heated up.

Georginio Wijnaldum's Liverpool career ended on a sour note after five successful seasons for the Reds.

The now Paris Saint-Germain man was reportedly "desperate" to remain at Liverpool but the two sides could not reach a deal and he ultimately left on a Bosman transfer and joined the French giants.

Georginio Wijnaldum IMAGO / Buzzi Age: 31 Club: Paris Saint-Germain Position: Central midfielder Appearances this season: 25 Goals this season: 3 Assists this season: 2 Contract expiration: June 30th 2024 Market value: £22.50million

This came as a surprise to many as he was heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona to play with his former national coach Ronald Koeman.

In what has turned out to be a massive regret for Wijnaldum, he turned down Barcelona's contract offer as PSG "nearly doubled" what the Spanish side was offering.

With his time at Parc des Princes off to a rough start, the Netherlands national could be set for a loan move.

While many teams have shown interest, Tottenham Hotspur have jumped to the front in the race for Wijnaldum's services.

According to 90min PSG and Tottenham are ironing out a swap deal that would see one of Tanguy Ndombele or Dele Alli join PSG and Georginio Wijnaldum join the Premier League side.

Tanguy Ndombele IMAGO / PA Images Age: 25 Club: Tottenham Hotspur Position: Central midfielder Appearances this season: 16 Goals this season: 2 Assists this season: 1 Contract expiration: June 30th 2025 Market value: £34.20million

Tottenham's record signing Ndombele, much like Wijnaldum, has not found his footing at his new club after joining from Lyon.

With both sides seemingly hopeful of getting a deal done it seems that Wijnaldum is set for a quick return to the Premier League to play for Antonio Conte.

