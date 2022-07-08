Former Liverpool Midfielder Joins Swansea City On A Free Transfer

Joe Allen has returned to Swansea City, with the Welsh international signing a two-year deal at the club. He joins as a free agent having been released from Stoke City.

The 32-year-old will rejoin the South Wales club, after leaving to join Liverpool back in 2012. He made 150 appearances during his first spell at the club, scoring 7 goals in process.

Allen will take the iconic number seven shirt ahead of the new season and will replace Flynn Downes, who joins West Ham United for a fee of £9 million that could potentially rise to £14 million.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The central midfielder chose not to extend his Stoke City contract, despite being offered a new one recently.

Allen spent six years at The Potters and joined following his fantastic performances for Wales at Euro 2016. He made 132 appearances for Liverpool, scoring seven goals.

Swansea announced the deal through a video tease, where it showed numerous people at the club searching for the new signing and calling out his name.

Allen underwent his medical on Friday at the club's Fairwood training ground. He will now join up with the rest of the players and take part in pre-season.

According to reports, a total of eleven Championship sides showed interest in him. However, a move to his home country was ultimately too tempting for the 72-time capped Welsh star.

