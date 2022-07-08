Skip to main content

Former Liverpool Midfielder Joins Swansea City On A Free Transfer

Joe Allen has returned to Swansea City, with the Welsh international signing a two-year deal at the club. He joins as a free agent having been released from Stoke City.

The 32-year-old will rejoin the South Wales club, after leaving to join Liverpool back in 2012. He made 150 appearances during his first spell at the club, scoring 7 goals in process.

Allen will take the iconic number seven shirt ahead of the new season and will replace Flynn Downes, who joins West Ham United for a fee of £9 million that could potentially rise to £14 million.

Joe Allen

The central midfielder chose not to extend his Stoke City contract, despite being offered a new one recently.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Allen spent six years at The Potters and joined following his fantastic performances for Wales at Euro 2016. He made 132 appearances for Liverpool, scoring seven goals.

Swansea announced the deal through a video tease, where it showed numerous people at the club searching for the new signing and calling out his name. 

Allen underwent his medical on Friday at the club's Fairwood training ground. He will now join up with the rest of the players and take part in pre-season.

According to reports, a total of eleven Championship sides showed interest in him. However,  a move to his home country was ultimately too tempting for the 72-time capped Welsh star.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

imago1012416331h
Quotes

Report: Bolton Wanderers Manager Speaks Highly of Liverpool Loanee Conor Bradley

By Alex Caddick5 minutes ago
Joe Gomez
Quotes

'I'm Surprised That He Hasn't Waited Another Year' - Former Liverpool Player On Joe Gomez Contract Extension

By Rowan Lee21 minutes ago
Rafa Benitez
Quotes

Former Liverpool Boss Rafa Benitez Names The Two Signings Who 'Changed' Steven Gerrard's Game

By Rowan Lee56 minutes ago
Marco Asensio, Andrew Robertson
Transfers

Report: Newcastle United Set Sights On Liverpool-Linked Marco Asensio

By Sam Patterson1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Were Interested In Bringing Raheem Sterling Back To Anfield Before He Agreed Personal Terms With Chelsea

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Leighton Clarkson
Transfers

Numerous Liverpool Youngsters In Line For Loan Moves Before Window Closes

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Joe Gomez Patson Daka
Articles

'Best English CB By A Mile' - Twitter Reacts To News Joe Gomez Has Signed A New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Liverpool Set To Swoop For Juventus Duo

By Joe Dixon7 hours ago