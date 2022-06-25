Skip to main content
Former Liverpool Player Claims Transfer Move For Real Madrid Attacker Will Be 'Difficult'

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique has spoken about the recent transfer links to Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio.

The Spanish international has just one year left on his contract at the Santiago Bernebeu and Los Blancos may look to cash in this summer to prevent the 26-year-old from leaving for free in 12 months' time.

Marco Asensio

According to a report, Liverpool have already contacted Asensio's representatives with a view to bringing him to Anfield.

Former Reds left-back Enrique has now weighed on the speculation but claimed he thinks it will be a 'difficult signing' for Liverpool to pull off.

Whilst Enrique didn't deny Asensio's obvious quality, he did cast doubt as to whether the player would be prepared to join the Merseyside club without being a guaranteed starter and questioned whether Liverpool would pay the high wages required.

Author Verdict

Whilst there are no doubts about the ability of the former RCD Mallorca and Espanyol winger, Enrique makes a valid point about where he could fit into Jurgen Klopp's team as a starter.

Reds talisman Mohamed Salah currently fills the right-wing slot and with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota likely to play mostly from the left, should a move to Anfield be on the cards for Asensio, the plans for him would be very interesting.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

