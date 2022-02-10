Former Liverpool Player Doubts Move Will Be Made For Long Term Premier League Target After Luis Diaz Signing

A former Liverpool player believes that the signing of Colombian international Luis Diaz from FC Porto will end their interest in a Premier League player they have been linked with since the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool made their move towards the end of the transfer window after interest from Tottenham to sign the 25-year-old winger for a reported fee of €45million plus €15million add ons.

Speaking to bettingodds.com, former Red Glen Johnson believes that the signing of Diaz may now put an end to the reported interest in West Ham United striker Jarrod Bowen.

“We don’t know how strong Liverpool’s interest is in Bowen anyway. With the signing of Luis Díaz, I don’t think Liverpool will be looking to sign Bowen too, if there was any truth in the rumours to begin with.

"If there was interest then I believe the signing of Díaz has done West Ham a favour.”

IMAGO / Focus Images

Author Verdict

There have been plenty of rumours regarding Liverpool's interest in Bowen since the summer and the player has continued to impress this season with 11 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

Much will now depend on the futures of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino who all have just 18 months left on their contract's.

Should a decision be taken to cash in on one of the stars who have served the Reds so well, then the signing of Bowen or someone like Leeds United's Raphinha very much becomes a possibility in addition to the signing of Diaz.

