Former Liverpool Player Says Reds Should Sign Chelsea's Conor Gallagher With Midfield 'A Concern'

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer believes the Reds should look at Chelsea's Conor Gallagher as they look to refresh their midfield options next season.

Conor Gallagher

The England international impressed on loan at Crystal Palace last season, but has returned to Stamford Bridge for the new campaign.

McAteer was clear when speaking to LV BET that the midfield at Liverpool is an area of concern and as well as the much publicised chase for Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham, they should also target 22-year-old Gallagher.

"The midfield against Crystal Palace was weak, Nat Phillips was playing at centre-back and it was difficult, Liverpool got away with the result and they’ll have to see towards the end of the season, how many points they might be behind Man City, how costly those draws might be."

"Liverpool have spent heavily and identified an area to reinforce after losing Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, and Divock Origi but I think next season, the midfield area will be a concern because of the age. It will be changed in the summer transfer window next season and I’d like to see Jude Bellingham sign or even Connor Gallagher."

There is no doubt a midfield refresh is needed with goals from that area of the pitch also an issue. As to whether Chelsea would be willing to sell to a rival, however, remains to be seen.

