Skip to main content

Former Liverpool Target Now Signing For Rival Premier League Club

A very reliable Italian news source is reporting this morning that Arsenal are about to sign a midfielder recently connected to Liverpool Football Club. This will frustrate many as he was seen to be one of the last remaining quality targets.

A major Italian journalist is reporting today that Arsenal football club are about to put pen to paper with a 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder.

Liverpool were interested in signing the young player and had reportedly put in an offer of €20 million.

Currently with Aston Villa Douglas Luiz had caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp who has indicated that he would provide a physical presence in midfield. 

Aston Villa Douglas Luiz

Liverpool started the season slowly with two draws and a loss. In the last two games they appear to have found some form winning back-to-back games at Anfield.

They are still really struggling with injuries in midfield though. It's now being reported that Jordan Henderson sustained an injury in yesterday's epic comeback against Newcastle United.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Curtis Jones appears to be close to a return but does not provide anywhere near the quality of Thiago Alcantara who is expected to be sidelined for 3 or 4 more weeks.

Juventus Liverpool Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo

Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Twitter today breaking the hearts of Liverpool fans across the globe. 

Luiz had widely been accepted as a young player that Klopp could mold and that would provide quality coverage for the senior players.

Liverpool are now looking at a loan solution having now been linked with Arthur Melo from Juventus.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolArsenalAston Villa

Lionel Messi
Transfers

'He Reminds Me Of.....' - Lionel Messi On Liverpool Target Arthur Melo

By Neil Andrew
Juventus Liverpool Arthur Melo
Transfers

REPORT: Liverpool To Sign Arthur Melo On Loan From Juventus

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Arthur Melo
Transfers

Watch: Arthur Melo On His Way To Liverpool From Juventus

By Damon Carr
Goodison Park
Match Coverage

Everton v Liverpool: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Closing In On Loan Signing Of Juventus Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Didi Hamann Doesn’t Think It’s 'Fair' to Blame Liverpool's Midfield Issues on Jordan Henderson

By Charlie Webb
Jordan Henderson
News

Jurgen Klopp Reveals Jordan Henderson Picked Up An Injury In Dramatic Liverpool Win

By Neil Andrew
john henry
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Glen Johnson Tells Liverpool Fans to 'Relax' Regarding FSG Criticism

By Charlie Webb