Former Liverpool Target Now Signing For Rival Premier League Club

A major Italian journalist is reporting today that Arsenal football club are about to put pen to paper with a 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder.

Liverpool were interested in signing the young player and had reportedly put in an offer of €20 million.

Currently with Aston Villa Douglas Luiz had caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp who has indicated that he would provide a physical presence in midfield.

Liverpool started the season slowly with two draws and a loss. In the last two games they appear to have found some form winning back-to-back games at Anfield.

They are still really struggling with injuries in midfield though. It's now being reported that Jordan Henderson sustained an injury in yesterday's epic comeback against Newcastle United.

Curtis Jones appears to be close to a return but does not provide anywhere near the quality of Thiago Alcantara who is expected to be sidelined for 3 or 4 more weeks.

Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Twitter today breaking the hearts of Liverpool fans across the globe.

Luiz had widely been accepted as a young player that Klopp could mold and that would provide quality coverage for the senior players.

Liverpool are now looking at a loan solution having now been linked with Arthur Melo from Juventus.

